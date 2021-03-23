Bossip Video

More details have emerged in the case of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado…

According to breaking news in the Denver Post, police have now publicly identified the shooter who caused the chaos and carnage that left 10 dead inside the King Soopers yesterday afternoon. 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is the “alleged” killer’s name. After being apprehended by authorities he was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated. He is expected to face 10 counts of first-degree murder upon being transported to the Boulder County Jail later today.

In terms of his criminal history, 18-year-old Alissa was charged and convicted of a misdemeanor assault in 2018 following a 2017 incident in which he punched a classmate. He claimed it was retaliation for the boy calling him racist slurs. Additionally, police made contact with Alissa two previous times over the past two years. One of those times was under suspicion of criminal mischief.

A look at a Facebook page that appears to belong to Alissa reveals paranoia as he posted about this former high school hacking his phone as some kind of racist terrorist attack.

“I believe part racism for sure,” he replied. “I believe someone spread rumors about me which are false and maybe that set it off.”

Maybe we’re wrong but we find it hard to believe that anyone at his former high school cares that much about him to hack his phone. Other posts on the page revealed anti-government and anti-LGBTQ sentiments according to the reporting.

Sadly, even with new background checks and other protocols that some legislators want to implement, we’re not sure that anything would have shown up to prevent this maniac from inflicting harm on people. A lot of these wanton murderers are of sound mind. They know exactly what they are doing.