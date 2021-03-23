Bossip Video

NBA Youngboy was arrested on a federal warrant after a short police chase in Los Angeles, in which cops had to use a K-9 to locate him after he fled on foot.

NBA Youngboy has had a long history of legal trouble, but for the most part the past few years, he’s kept to himself. The only headlines he’s been a part of have been surrounding the mother of his children, which is a refreshing change for the rapper.

Even though he’s been laying low, police have caught him acting up once again. According to reports from TMZ, he has now found himself in another incident in Los Angeles and this time, he didn’t go down without a small fight.

We’re told the bust went down Monday … LAPD and the feds attempted to pull over a vehicle NBA YoungBoy was in because he has an outstanding federal warrant. That set off a short pursuit — but once the car stopped, cops say the rapper bolted on foot.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the cops set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to help find YoungBoy. BTW, we’re told the police dog didn’t bite him — but did sniff him out.

While the details of the warrant haven’t been released, police claim to have found a firearm in the vehicle he fled from. Police haven’t revealed if the fire arm belonged to Youngboy or someone else. For now, the rapper is being held in federal custody with more information to come.