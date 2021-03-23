Delilah Is Still Looking Out For Tamara, But Will She Regret It Later

“Delilah” Exclusive: As The Case Against Osbourne Gets Stronger, Delilah Wants To Give Tamara One More Chance

“Delilah” is starting to heat up.

It’s Tuesday so a brand new episode of “Delilah” airs tonight on OWN and you know we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Harper and Demetria share information that helps build their case against Osbourne, but Delilah wants to show Tamara the files before moving forward.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think she’s giving Tamara too much of a chance? Who else thinks she’ll regret it later?

Here’s what you can expect on tonight’s episode:

Delilah discovers that Nate’s (Leonard Harmon) paralyzing accident could have been caused by the faulty Osbourne radios, and is now more determined than ever to ensure justice is served. Harper Omereoha (Ozioma Akagha) and Demetria Barnes (Susan Heyward) do everything they can to help Delilah strengthen the case against Osbourne with new evidence. Delilah takes her findings to Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) only to be surprised by some even bigger news.

Episode 104 – “Andre” airs on March 23 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

Will you be watching?

