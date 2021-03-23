Bossip Video

Even though Saweetie has admitted to accepting the fact that she’s always gonna have haters, that doesn’t mean certain situations haven’t been painful to deal with.

In her new cover story with Cosmopolitan, Saweetie gave some more insight into her highly-criticized freestyle on Hot 97 from back in 2018.

“It was a really dark point in my life. I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait…” she said about the experience. “I had PTSD from that.”

Here, the “Best Friend” rapper is referring to the time she confidently proclaimed that she was a freestyle rapper to Hot 97 hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg. Then, she proceeded to underdeliver, according to the radio personalities, which prompted Ebro to rip into her.

“I just thought the raps was basic,” Darden told her at the time. “I think you need to get sharper on your diction, your clarity, and your content if you’re going to impress me.”