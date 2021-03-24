Bossip Video

Steelers star Chase Claypool was caught in a massive bar brawl in California, and in the footage, you can clearly see him jump in to protect his friends while delivering a massive kick to their opposition.

With outside heading back to fully opening up, there is wild stuff going down everywhere. All public gatherings involving liquor and strangers are starting to go sideways in record time. When you see what’s happening down in South Beach Miami right now, you can probably guess it’s going to be wild when everything is actually fully open.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was relaxing after he played a full football season in the pandemic. Chase hit the town with a few friends to enjoy a night out filled with fun and drinks, but according to reports from TMZ, his bar outing in California went sideways when a massive brawl broke out.

The 22-year-old — who just wrapped up a sensational rookie campaign for the Steelers — was at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, Calif. with some friends on March 13 when things popped off with another group of patrons. Sources tell us there was an issue involving someone throwing dollar bills at a woman inside the bar, which sparked an argument … and eventually, things moved outside. We’re told Chase was NOT an instigator — but as you can see in the video, things started to get out of control and Chase jumped into the action to help out one of his buddies. At one point, the 6’4”, 238-pound NFL star gets in the middle of the action — where one of the combatants was wrestling on the ground — and Claypool delivers a swift kick to the face.

Everyone left before the police arrived and no charges have been filed as of yet. However, once you find out the guy who kicked you is worth millions of dollars, the desire to press charges usually changes. Hopefully, this will be the end of it and people will get some chill before outside opens up completely.