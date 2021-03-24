Bossip Video

Hope her bank account is as big as her mouth…

Remember this raggedy triSo-…lady? Miya Ponsetto, the dusty SoHo Karen who racially profiled Keyon Harrold Jr. and accused him of stealing her lil punk a$$ iPhone? Then sat in front of Gayle King and mouthed off like the lil brat that she is? Yeah, her.

Well, Miya is back in the news because not only is she facing criminal charges stemming from December 2020 incident but now she is being sued in civil court by the Harrold family according to TMZ. Keyon Harrold Sr., the boy’s father, has filed paperwork against Ponsetto for assault/battery, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress on behalf of the minor child.

It’s only Miya who the Harrold’s are looking to take a bite out of, reports state that they have also filed suit against the Arlo Hotel because their bum a$$ employees only made the situation worse instead of de-escalating things. If you remember, the hotel manager had the audacity to ask Keyon Jr. for his phone to be inspected when Miya went on her racial-profiling rant after losing her device.

We hope the Harrold family strips Miya and the Arlo of everything they have. Furthermore, we would love Miya’s cell phone provider to boot her off the service or for Apple to ban her from iEverything. Send this broad back to green text bubbles.