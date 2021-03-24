Bossip Video

Congrats to former WAGS star Darnell Nicole, she’s a married woman now! If you missed the memo on her engagement, it’s understandable considering that she actually got engaged and married all within 24 hours! Darnell first hinted she was a “Mrs.” through Instagram, barely confirming the news. Instead, she gave her mom and sister a shout-out while casually stating that she had a “husband,” but no worries. We know how it all went down.

Our little mommy with her big girls!! I’m literally still in shock at how many surprises my husband (😱) had for me this past weekend!!! Y’all know my big sister @shawna.kay is my heart and the closest person in the world to me so idk how she hid this cause I can usually read her so well! I’m still trying to process it all! Can’t wait to share all the details with y’all!!

According to an exclusive report from ItsOnsite, Darnell got the surprise of a lifetime after her man of one year, retired NBA player Alan Anderson, proposed in Jamaica. In more details from the blog, Alan left no stone unturned when it came to both his proposal to Darnell and their fast but beautifully thought-out ceremony.

We’re told exclusively that Darnell thought the trip was just a celebration for her birthday, but her boyfriend retired NBA baller Alan Anderson, arranged for her family to be there so he could pop the question with a 12-carat diamond. For the surprise proposal, Anderson arranged for Darnells mom, dad, sister, brother and closest friends to be present when he got down on one knee in paradise. Sources tell us that a moment after Darnell accepted the proposal, Alan asked if she was ready for marriage and she said yes. That’s when he revealed he arranged for them to be married on a yacht the following day. Alan also arranged for a pastor to officiate the ceremony that took place as the sailed into the Caribbean Sea.

Whew! How beautiful. Congratulations to Darnell and Alan.

What do YOU think about their whirlwind proposal and yacht wedding?