Bossip Video

Young Trap!

Emerging Memphis rapper Young Trap shows off his versatility (and vibey vocals) on new album “Love vs. Lust” that’s sure to be on repeat this summer before/after the club when everyone’s back outside.

The R&B-tinged album marks his 7th studio release and features lead single “M.i.a.” (feat. J Gale) supported by visuals you can peep below:

For years, Trap has released music at a steady pace that started with his collab with Grammy-winning Memphis producer Drumma Boy on their Da Ridaz projects.

The success of his music took him from Memphis to Atlanta where he worked on his first album “Money Talk” that dropped in 2010.

“Money Talk” ultimately took off in the Atlanta clubs and streets where his music resonates the most.

Trap continued applying pressure by launching Debonaire Music Group that was packaged with his mixtape series Debonaire Music that fueled his buzz in the streets.

In 2015, Trap moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles to be closer to his family and continue pursuing his music career.

Between 2016-2018, Trap released a slew of singles including “Twerk” (feat. Tee Flii), “My 45” (feat. Compton Menace) and “Dance With You” that showcased his growth as an artist.

In 2019, Trap got back into album mode and released three singles “Too Much Sauce,” “On My Belt” and “F**k Love” (feat. Too $hort) from his album “Hustle & Glow!”

A year later, Trap aired out business and personal disagreements on his very personal album “Betrayed!” featuring lead single “Opps” where he vented about former business partners.

After this disappointing stretch in his career, the world lost Nipsey Hussle and Trap’s favorite athlete Kobe Bryant.

Trap released heartfelt tribute “Kobe” last February and lended his vocals to Los Angeles actress Laketa Awls’s single “Pictures!”

Fast forward to 2021 where Trap is finishing up his untitled upcoming album dropping early summer and expanding his brand by signing his first artist YNC Crashout to Debonaire Music Group.

Stream “Love vs. Lust” here and follow his journey to stardom here.