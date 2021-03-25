Bossip Video

Jordyn Woods might be keeping some huge news to herself or she might just be teasing fans by flaunting a huge rock on her ring finger. The 23-year-old model has fans speculating whether or not her boyfriend of around 6 months, Karl-Anthony Towns already popped the question.

In photos, Jordyn holds her left hand up with the obviously huge diamond standing out on a thin band. Could this be her engagement ring or a simple piece of jewelry that means something less significant?

Last week, Jordyn’s NBA baller boyfriend hinted that he was ready to pop the question, so maybe he secretly jumped right into it? The revelation from KAT came after rumors of cheating sparked online as alleged “fake” text messages from him inviting a mistress to visit him were spread.

Both Karl-Anthony and the woman he supposedly messaged denied the conversation was real, as did Jordyn in tweets defending her boo. On Twitter, Towns swore he’d be putting a ring on Jordyn’s finger saying it would piss his haters off even worse.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Do YOU think the ring in Woods’ latest IG photoshoot means she’s now entered fiancée status?