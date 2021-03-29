Bossip Video

We're back with another Women's History Month celebration featuring flight attendants who work at 37,000 feet in the friendly skies.

Things haven’t been easy for these valuable members of the airline industry that swerved into chaos at the onset of a global pandemic.

Last year, U.S. airline employment plummeted to its lowest level since the mid-1980s forcing airlines to cut a reported 90,000 jobs, including more than 30,000 furloughs at major airlines like United, American, Southwest, Delta, and other carriers.

Thankfully, the U.S. Government agreed to a $14 billion rescue package for airlines that would save the jobs of up to 50,000 airline workers across the U.S.

According to the World of Aviation, the funds will support airlines through September 2021, as well as $1 billion for contractors.

The bill also sets aside $3 billion in funds for employees at U.S. aerospace manufacturers–marking the first time that sector has received federal pandemic aid.

In a recent video, American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker tells employees who received a layoff warning to “tear it up.”

“There aren’t going to be any furloughs at American Airlines in April, and with vaccines on the rise, hopefully never again,” he said.

As expected, leading airline and business groups asked the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would allow travelers to show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step they believe will help revive travel.

“It is crucial to establish uniform guidance” and “the U.S. must be a leader in this development,” more than two dozen groups said in a letter Monday to White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients.

