“I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through…”

A radio host who was rightfully fired for rancidly racist comments he made about the skin tone of Black women is offering an “apology” if you even want to call it that.

Earlier this week, Rob Lederman of The Morning Bull Show on 97 Rock Buffalo went viral after audio was released of him commenting on his attraction to Black women and comparing their complexion to the numbered settings found on toasters. While he did so, fellow radio hosts Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein chuckled casually in the background.

MadameNoire reports that the audio was first posted by ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques who was horrified by what he heard.

“I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive. I will never go to a Serena Williams level, but I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level.” Lederman went further adding, “I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through.” Klein continued the conversation asking, “Is Gayle King not in your realm?” Lederman clarified, “Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”

Literally so sickening.

Cumulus Media swiftly fired Lederman and suspended the other hosts. They also issued a statement saying;

“We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent.” The company continued, “We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”

Later the reporter who essentially broke the story had to be a skin tone scholar and school oblivious and/or just willfully obtuse white people about why comparing a Black woman’s complexion to toast is beyond offensive and racist.

Why do we have to teach everyone about racism when Google is quite literally the free-est thing on Al Gore’s Internet?

Halle Berry whose “little bit of mulatto” Lederman said he finds attractive and is just fine for his toast, has also weighed in…

and advertisement after advertisement has been pulled from the radio show.

Lederman was also fired from his gig as an arena host for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits.

Now Lederman’s explaining himself to Buffalo News and apologizing—kinda.

“I could easily see how someone could be offended by that,” he told the Buffalo News noting that he was “horrified.” “I get that. It sounds terrible, and it is terrible.”

What in the fauxpology was that????

What do YOU think about this whole burn toast color comment conundrum?

Were YOU offended? Some people [take a guess which ones], think that the host was simply “stating his preference.”