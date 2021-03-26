Bossip Video

No that’s not Michael B. Jordan cheating on Lori Harvey… The man is at work.

Photographers captured Jordan and co-star Chanté Adams on the set of their new film “A Journal For Jordan” in New York City.

Aw. These pictures are so cute.

According to Variety reports, the movie is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy’s relationship with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal of life lessons for their son Jordan during his deployment. King was killed in the line of duty in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old. Super sad right?

That smile is just golden.

Denzel Washington, who is directing the film, was also photographed on set.

Washington was kind enough to take some time and sign autographs for fans who gathered.

The film was written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams and Jordan also serves as a producer via his Outlier Society production company.

Can you tell we’re looking forward to this one?

Chanté Adams was so good in “The Photograph.”

Michael B. Jordan has been booked and busy this year. Earlier this month the trailer for his highly anticipated role in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” surfaced. The actor gushed on social media that he “waited almost a year” to reveal the exciting news to fans. After having some initial setbacks because of the Coronavirus pandemic, now fans can officially expect to see Jordan in action on April 30th once the film hits Amazon Prime.

The heartthrob will also be making his directional debut in the third installment of the Creed saga, which is anticipated to drop on Thanksgiving of 2022. In a statement, the actor revealed that it had been a long-time “aspiration” of his to work behind the camera.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” he explained. ‘Creed III’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

“This franchise and in particular the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me,” Jordan continued. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

We can’t wait to see it!

Do you enjoy looking at photos from sets before the films are released? There have been way fewer paparazzi photos so it’s nice to be able to see some of our favorite celebrities outside of social media since there aren’t many events going on these days.