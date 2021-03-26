Bossip Video

Yesterday, Jordyn Woods sparked Karl Anthony Towns engagement rumors after posting a photo with a huge rock on her finger but it’s a false alarm. The 23-year-old won’t be jumping the broom anytime soon according to a source closest to her.

Jordyn’s mother Elizabeth Woods, who also serves as her manager, debunked the rumor by telling TMZ the ring her daughter’s wearing in her recent Instagram pics is NOT an engagement ring from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn’s mom said the ring was sported because it’s simply a piece of flashy jewelry she put on for a photoshoot, “she’s definitely not engaged.” Fans flooded Jordyn’s comments section after the photos went up with ring emojis and sent her congratulatory messages. Even though her mom says it was “just a piece of jewelry” maybe it was to troll haters?

As we reported earlier, Jordyn’s NBA baller boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns hinted that he was ready to pop the question, after pesky rumors of him cheating sparked online. “Fake” text messages of Towns allegedly inviting a mistress to visit him were spread across social media. The rumors were shot down by Jordyn, KAT, and even the IG model “mistress” who later admitted the texts were bogus.

Despite the haters, the couple’s bond remains impenetrable.

Jordyn and KAT have been coupled up since July and they look absolutely cute together. Over the summer the two lovebirds took a trip to Cabo for Jordyn’s birthday.

Although the flashy ring does look a little odd, considering KAT’s “engagement” tweet, the two stars are still young and have all the time in the world to tie the knot.

What do you think about this? Is Elizabeth Woods telling the truth or is Jordyn really wifed up?