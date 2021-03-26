“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Are Melody And Tisha Finally Ready To Bury The Hatchet? [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”.

We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. On Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” LaTisha approaches Melody about finally making peace and owns up to her role in letting their issues fester. Check out the clip below:

Did you ever think you would see the day? Tisha KNOWS she’s been dragging this out. Melody looked absolutely thrilled too. How long do you think peace between these two will last?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

After Martell gets help from Dr. Francis, Marsau and LaTisha hold the soft opening of their cigar lounge, Blaque. Personalities collide, for better or worse, when Martell takes issue with Marcus’ sexuality, leading to a volatile confrontation with Melody.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Episode Blaque in Business airs Saturday March 27 at 9PM on OWN

Will you be watching?