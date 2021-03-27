Bossip Video

A storage unit robbery in Los Angeles, California has resulted in $1 million worth of goods being stolen from none other than Beyoncé.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources told the publication that three L.A. area storage units were hit twice by thieves earlier this month, with the culprits stealing items including Beyoncé’s expensive handbags and dresses. The storage units are reportedly being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, but all of the missing items from the first heist all belong to Bey herself.