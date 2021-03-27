Bossip Video

Even though Juicy J recognizes the importance of wearing a mask, he still thought it would be a good idea to tweet about not getting vaccinated.

The rapper took to Twitter on Friday to advise his fans against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In his declaration, the. Three 6 Mafia member told his followers that instead of getting the shot, they should just continue wearing masks and taking supplements.

“If I was you, I wouldn’t get vaccinated,” he wrote in the tweet, which has now been deleted. “I would wear a mask & take vitamins.”

Juicy J was met with a lot of criticism for this, mostly because of one obvious point: you don’t have to pick between vitamins, masks, or vaccines–you can do all three. Plus, celebrities shouldn’t walk around thinking they know more. about public health and safety than actual health/professionals and scientists, especially if they’re going to spew that information onto their sometimes young and impressionable fans.

According to the top U.S. health experts, the coronavirus vaccines are essential in combating the ongoing pandemic, which has taken more than 547,000 lives since it began in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity to the virus, with experts estimating between 70 to 90 percent of the population must be immune to reach the herd immunity threshold.

Juicy J hasn’t commented on the matter since deleting his tweet about vaccinations, so let’s hope some of the tweets from his followers actually educated him on. the subject. In the meantime, take a look at a few of the criticsms thrown the rapper’s way following his unwelcome advisory.