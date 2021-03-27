Bossip Video

Congratulations to “Come Thru” singer Summer Walker and her super-producer baby daddy London on Da Track. The couple has welcomed a baby girl. On March 17th, papa London shared the news that he and Summer were waiting on “Princess Bubblegum,” a nickname they gave their baby girl, as he shared a photo of him and Summer wearing matching evening attire.

Shortly after the announcement was made, on March 23rd, Summer shared the news to her private finsta account that she had giving birth.

London’s announcement seems to be a great indicator that the pair are back on the right track. In January, Summer blasted him for being a “broken” man seemingly out of frustration. The singer hinted that she felt like he wasn’t being present enough during her pregnancy.

In more baby-related Summer Walker news, the singer has already shown off her postpartum snap back in photos. Late last night, Summer shared mirror selfies of her body just days after giving birth to Princess Bubblegum. In a related message, Summer addressed a fan page made for the baby girl, confirming it was not real. Summer says she and London made the decision to not share photos of their daughter online and asked for fans to respect their privacy.

“So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace.”

Swipe to see more photos of Summer’s snapback.