Chadwick Boseman’s wife once again accepted an award on behalf of her late husband while also sharing an especially important message for the Black community.

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman virtually accepted the actor’s 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In a video message, an emotional Simone made acknowledgments on Chadwick’s behalf and thanked the Image Awards for always recognizing his talent.

“As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God,” said Taylor. “He would thank his mom and dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person. But the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all. Not in our community.”

She then made an emotional call to action and pleaded for the Black community to undergo colon cancer screenings. According to Mrs. Boseman, the disease is beatable if caught early and with that, she wants people to be proactive.

As previously reported Chadwick passed away from colon cancer after a four-year battle.

Black people in this country are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it. The age for routine screening has recently been lowered to 45 so if you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened.” “This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages so you don’t have any time to waste even if you have no family history and even if you think nothing is wrong. And if you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs, know the science, listen to your body. If you need more information and for a full list of colon cancer symptoms you can visit standuptocancer.org/coloncancersymptoms. Please, you are so needed and you are so loved. Please take your health into your own hands. Thank you.”

Wow. So kind of her to try to save lives especially while still mourning her tremendous loss.