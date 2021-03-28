Bossip Video

One of the stars of Bad Girls Club was killed in a Virginia Beach shooting this weekend.

29-year-old Deshayla “Shay” Harris was gunned down in a series of shootings that left eight people wounded and a suspected gunman dead. According to reports from the New York Post, the reality star posted a video of herself on Instagram just a few hours before the shooting, which took place after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the Oceanfront section of the resort city.

“I’m only doing s**t that’s gonna make me elevate!” she wrote in the caption of her final post, which was a clip of her at what appears to be a bar. On Saturday morning, after the news broke, comments wishing that she rest in peace were posted by fans.

Her sister, Tashara “Shani” Harris, posted to Facebook early Saturday morning, saying Shay was the person who told her she loved her every day.

“I didn’t get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad,” she wrote on the social media site, expressing her disbelief over the situation.

The shooting that killed Harris took place amidst a night of violence in Virginia Beach, which began when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, leaving multiple people shot, according to a statement from Virginia Beach Police. While they were investigating the initial shooting scene, they heard more shots ring out several blocks away, which is when they discovered one woman was hit.