The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards aired last night and there was some fierce fashion afoot.

Regina King who was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture was a style standout per the usual.

Regina’s ALWAYS on-point stylists Wayman and Micah outfitted her in a custom asymmetrical, bowed Oscar de la Renta gown.

The copper color of the gown was offset by copper-colored box braids that cascaded down her back.

When does Regina King NOT look amazing?! Wow.

“Sistas” actress Novi Brown made her presence known with her Haute look for the awards. The BET star was styled by Beeōmbi and outfitted in a gown from The Ivy Showroom. She also rocked a beautiful braided ‘do courtesy of hair artist Fesa Nu.

Gorgeous!

Down in the valley, P-Valley star Brandee Evans looked Afrocentric chic in an amazing Albert Montris gown that apparently was made in just three days. She also rocked an amazingly intricate braided updo by L.A. hairstylist Sasha MaRi.

Brandee virtually attended the ceremony alongside her costar Nicco Annan a.k.a. Uncle Clifford.

Source: East 2 West Collective / GettyThe actor wore a custom Kamsi-TCharles suit, Givenchy, and Santoni shoes.

Other stars virtually burnin’ up the carpet include Jurnee Smollet who sizzled in Alexandre Vauthier…

Marsai Martin who rocked a feathered Christian Siriano dress…

“Sistas” actress KJ Smith who wore a Temraza Official gown…

and Issa Rae who looked ethereal in Prada.

What did YOU think about the Image Awards fashion???

You tell us; who looked more bangin’???