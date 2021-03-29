Bossip Video

“Tune in, New York is coming on tonight, then it’s Compton, and then they’re saving the best for last; Chicago is coming on the 12th…”

Prepare for some ink-splattered shade and secrets because Black Ink Crew: Confessions is on the way. This VH1 special hosted by Marc Lamont Hill will bring together the New York, Chicago, and Compton casts as they come face-to-face in a reunion-style setting over three separate specials. When you tune in you’ll see the tattooing and turbulent crews filling in the gaps and updating fans on what’s happened since last filming their respective seasons.

Ahead of tonight’s Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions airing at 9 pm ET, BOSSIP asked stunning shade savant, Miss Kitty, to “fill in some gaps” for us about all things ink including the forthcoming new season of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, her old New York coworkers, and her constantly chatted about relationship with Ryan Henry.

See our catch-up with Kitty about Black Ink Crew: Confessions below.

What can we expect during tonight’s Black Ink Crew: Confessions?

It’s basically all the crews getting together for a three-week cycle event and we’re just baring all. Of course, we’re separate because of COVID but if we were all together it would’ve been a mess. A good mess, but a mess! Everybody is just speaking their own truth individually.

If post-COVID they had an in-person Black Ink Crew: Confessions special in a different location, where would you want the crews from Compton, New York, and Chicago to meet up?

Give us a sexy location, especially somewhere hot! Everybody loves tropical weather and if you don’t, you’re weird. I think if we were in a tropical location I think everybody would be more open to speaking and talking about everything so I would say Jamaica or somewhere nobody has been, maybe the Maldives.

How’s your relationship with your old Black Ink Crew New York coworkers? Do you still communicate with anyone from NYC?

The only people I still communicate with would be Walter and his wife Jessica, and Sky.

Do you miss anybody from NYC?

Like a hole in my head. I can’t say that I do.

How’s your love life? Are you dating? Who’s in your DMs?

I am dating, seeing how that goes. My DMs be poppin’ a little bit…

Our DMs are poppin’ too and when it comes to Black Ink they’re always asking about Kitty and Ryan [Henry]. What is the relationship like now between you two?

We actually talk about everything! And I mean we tell y’all everything, on our Confessions special on April 12! We tell y’all everything you want to know. That’s the question I get the most, everytime I go Live [on Instagram] it’s ‘Ryan, Ryan, Ryan! Where’s Ryan?!’ And if Ryan doesn’t pop in, it’s ‘add Ryan, we want to talk to both of you!’ So everybody will get to hear about our relationship with each other.

What was it like filming Black Ink Crew Chicago amid COVID?

COVID messed up everything up, messed everybody up. We were in the middle of filming season 6, that’s when the shutdown happened and of course, after that, we had to stop filming. It was a nice little break but the break lasted a little too long so we’re ready to get back.

Outside of Black Ink, what else are you working on?

I still have my makeup line called SoVain Beauty, I’m revamping my products. Like I said COVID messed everything up, I was supposed to be going to Italy because that’s where my manufacturer is. So we’re trying to get back on track with that. I also started my own party planning business. Be on the lookout for that, I’ve been working.

Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions premieres TONIGHT Monday, March 29 at 9 PM ET/PT followed by Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions airing Monday, April 5 at 9 PM ET/PT. As Kitty said, VH1 is saving the “best for last”, Black Ink Crew: Chicago Confessions airs Monday, April 12 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Join the conversation using #BlackInBusiness, #BICSecretsUnlocked, #BICConfessions, #BlackInkCrew and follow the official Black Ink Crew accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.