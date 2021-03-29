Bossip Video

Niecy Nash and her “HERSband” Jessica Betts are coming to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.” The Betts are kicking off RRT’s new season with an episode about their fairytale love story and their families’ reactions to the news, some of which are hilarious.

In a sneak peek ahead of Wednesday’s episode, Niecy tells Jada, Willow Smith, and Gammy Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she’d “never been with a woman before” being with Jessica whom she met via social media in 2015. The two were friends and stayed that way for years.

She also said that her three kids whom she shares with her ex-husband Pastor Don Nash were confused about her marrying a woman and her daughter Dia, 21, in particular, had questions for her seemingly “strictly d***ly” mom.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ ” said Niecy. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly d***ly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’ ” “And my son was like, ‘Wooow.'”

Dia has less questions these days, she previously posted a video of herself on Facetime with “the moms” Niecy and Jessica.

As previously reported Niecy has consistently said that her marriage, which recently hit the 7-month mark, wasn’t her “coming out” because she’s always “loved who she loves.”

That clearly includes her “HERSband”, a term she calls Jessica who “doesn’t require her to shrink or play small” and who”edifies her soul.”

After tying the knot with Jessica, Niecy revealed to PEOPLE that she was surprised their relationship developed after her 2019 Jay Tucker divorce.

“[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date,” said Nash. Niecy continued: “I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being. But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

“Red Table Talk” premieres Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m. E.T/9 am P.T. with new episodes streaming weekly.

Will YOU be watching the Betts’ chat with Jada?