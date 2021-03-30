Bossip Video

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are almost ready to welcome baby number three together and the singer is opening up about whether or not they plan to have even MORE kids.

Ne-Yo recently revealed to TooFab his wife, Crystal Smith, snipped his plans for a vasectomy. The “Sexy Love” singer denied the assumption he was not having any more children as Crystal is pregnant right this second with his 5th child.

The married couple already has two kids together and Ne-Yo has two from his first relationship with Monyetta Shaw. Ne-Yo explained it was Crystal’s idea to stop his plan to get a vasectomy.

“She decided that she doesn’t want any more children, and I’m following her lead on that,” he said, before clarifying that sterilization procedures were not in play. “No, no , no — not getting the surgery. Now mind you… my plan was to get the surgery, but she was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t get the surgery because if we ever decide we do want anymore kids then we can’t do it.'”

Ne-Yo added:

I’m like, ‘You just said you didn’t want more kids?’ And she was like ‘I don’t want no more kids right now, but what if I want some…’ I’m like, ‘Oh. So this last one is the plan, and then if God decides he wants us to have some more, I guess we’ll have some more.”

This is Ne-Yo’s second time swerving a vasectomy surgery. Back in 2016, his ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, claimed he promised to get a vasectomy after the birth of their second child, but never followed through.

“Sterilization was something Ne-Yo and I discussed thoroughly in the months leading up to the baby’s delivery,” Shaw told The New York Post. “Ne-Yo also agreed to undergo a vasectomy to show our mutual commitment to the relationship.”

Despite their alleged agreement, Ne-Yo never followed through although Shaw tied her tubes surgically, sparking negative controversy. Recently Crystal denied Ne-Yo had anything to do with Shaw’s decision to tie her tubes in an Instagram post.