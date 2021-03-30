Bossip Video

The HARD Summer Music Festival is going to return this summer with a new location, plus, a seriously stacked lineup.

The two-day experience will take place in Southern California with performances from huge artists like Future, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, DJ Snake, Malaa, Rubi Rose, DJ Scheme, Don Toliver, Mario Judah, SNOT, A-Trak, Dillon Francis, Kaytranada, and so many more.

Just like every other music festival last year, HARD Summer’s 2020 festival was called off due to the ongoing pandemic. Though the problem here in the United States is far from over, more and more people are getting vaccinated, which will hopefully make this festival–and the several others that have already been announced–possible.

In a press release about the upcoming event, the HARD Summer team said it will be working closely with local authorities in order to implement safety precautions while also following all state and local pandemic guidelines throughout the event.

HARD Summer 2021 will take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino on July 31 and August 1. The venue site is going to be reworked to include five outdoor stages, free water stations, shade structures, and cooling mist systems.

Passes for the two-day festival go on sale starting April 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET with a $9.95 deposit.