New King Combs and Future!

With outside reopening and the city boys/hot girls flocking to get vaccinated, we’re expecting this upcoming summer to be legendary with a poppin’ playlist featuring King Combs‘s new collab with Future that’s sure to be on repeat at sun-splashed day parties across the country.

The young mogul, model and rapper, who made his first Billboard chart and received his first Gold Plaque, continues to impress with his genetic Bad Boy bravado that’s present on “Holdin Me Down” produced by 808 Mafia (Southside, DY Crazy & TM88).

King Combs especially wanted to release the track around Women’s History Month as a celebratory song for the ladies who keep it exclusive and hold it down for their partners.

“Holdin’ Me Down” is accompanied by a special artsy merch drop designed by Tyra Myricks (who’s also Head Designer of Drake’s OVO clothing line).

King Combs made fashion industry moves during the pandemic as the first male to collaborate with Rihanna on her Savage X Fenty collection and closed out the year with a Valentino SS21 campaign.

He also focused on his music heavily during the shut down by working on his summer album that he thinks may be his fans’ favorite body of work by him.

For those very late to the party, Christian Combs (also known as King Combs) is a American Hip-Hop artist, model, entrepreneur and son of Diddy and Kim Porter from New York, NY who created his own unique lane in the industry.

Perfecting the art of expression in lifestyle and entrepreneurship, the emerging rapper delivers music with confidence while making his mark in the fashion industry.

Combs has worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger and collaborated with artists like Pop Smoke Chris Brown and Teyana Taylor.

With the merging of worlds, Combs is marking his territory with the future of Rap in his hands.

Stream “Holdin Me Down” here and follow King’s journey here.