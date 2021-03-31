Bossip Video

Travis Scott shakes up the seltzer market with his new drink Cacti, beating expectations and breaking the top 5 in sales within the seltzer ranking.

Travis Scott has been working his ass off during the pandemic. From his Fortnite concert to his Mcdonald’s collaboration, he always has something up his sleeve. No matter what play he and his team put together, it always seems to work and his collaborations constantly sell out within record time.

Recently, Anheuser-Busch announced a new partnership with Travis for his very own seltzer, Cacti. Many questioned if Travis could influence the spirits market like he has everything else. According to TMZ, the answer is yes, as the partnership hit the ground running and put their competition on notice that there’s a new king in town.

Travis stormed grocery stores, lit up billboards and blasted social media posts out to promote the launch of Cacti, which went nationwide March 15. A spokesperson tells us Cacti set a record for highest rate of sale in a debut for any variety pack in Anheuser-Busch Seltzer history. Not only that, the rep tells us Cacti broke into the top 5 seltzer category, with sales volume allegedly overtaking marketshare of seltzers from VIZZY, Coors and more. Thanking everyone for their support, Travis tells us, “The reaction to the product has the team and I motivated to go even harder as we plan out what’s next for the brand. We are just getting started.”

This is no small feat as many are rushing into the seltzer game and failing as quickly as they start. It seems like Travis has the Midas touch and has more plans with the brand in the future. At this point, Travis is unstoppable when it comes to partnerships and with each successful pairing, his stock rises to a new level.