New York has finally passed legislation to legalize adult marijuana use in the state and will also expunge previous convictions.

It’s 2021 and some states still haven’t passed updated drug laws, which means Marijuana is still ruining peoples lives for simple personal use and possession.

In the South, this behavior is expected, because it’s the bible belt and in some places, you still can’t even buy liquor on Sundays. The south is simply light years behind on everything, even outside of drug laws…but especially drug laws.

In places like New York, we expect them to be on the cutting edge of change, which has caused many to demand answers for why marijuana was still illegal–Especially when it’s a missed opportunity for revenue and jobs within the state. Earlier this year, Andrew Cuomo promised to take a look at legalizing marijuana after the pressure reached its peak. Today, Cuomo kept his word and signed off on legislation to legalize recreational use in New York. The state Senate passed the legislation with a vote of 40-23 while the state Assembly voted 100-49 in support of the bill.

“For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement released after the voting took place.

With the new bill in place, it makes up to 3 ounces or 24 ounces marijuana concentrate legal to possess while allowing five pounds at home. You can also grow up to six plants with a limit of 12 per house hold. Age limit will start at 21 years old and as far previous convictions for marijuana go, the bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal in New York. This is a historic day that was long overdue for the state, you can read Cuomo’s full statement on this day below.