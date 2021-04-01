Bossip Video

Remy Ma is setting the record straight in a new interview with Wendy Williams.

The rapper called into The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, March 31, where she was more than happy to be sitting at home in her cozy robe provided by the show. She also broke out a stunning pair of sparkly red Prada heels since there’s “no place like home.”

During their conversation, the New York native talked about everything including the pregnancy rumors her husband Papoose started, the home they recently purchased, letting their little one run the household, and so much more.

She even talked about her upcoming appearance on TV One’s Uncensored, explaining that she simply answered everything that was asked of her without holding back.

“I actually just watched it this morning myself, and I’m like, ‘wow, I like the woman that this girl turned out to be.'”

Later in the interview, Remy unleashes some new information when it comes to the 2007 shooting she served six years in prison for. In 2008, she was convicted of intentional assault after shooting a member of her entourage over a missing sum of $3,000. During her trial, Ma argued the shooting was an accident, but the courts ruled against her.

Now, the rapper claims not only that she didn’t know that woman–but that the shooting never happened at all.

“Do y’all really think every time the DA, the judge, the jury got it right every single time? No. They didn’t,” she tells Wendy. “Did not know this girl, wasn’t my best friend, all of these things that was said over these years were not true, but once you’re in prison, no one cares.”

Remy goes on to claim she found out the last name of the woman she was convicted of shooting when the public did, further driving home the idea that they were far from friends.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below: