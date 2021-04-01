Bossip Video

GET THAT $$$, Ari

Grammy-winning Pop princess Ariana Grande announced that she’ll be replacing Nick Jonas as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” in a surprise move that sent her massive stan army into a frenzy.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Grande will reportedly be the highest-paid coach in the show’s history with a mega deal worth $20-$25 million that puts her on par with Katy Perry on ABC’s rival series “American Idol.”

The chart-topping star gushed about the move in a statement via NBC:

“I’m so honored and excited to join “The Voice” family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Nick Jonas responded to the news with a tweet that read “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎.”

You may recall that he joined the popular show as a coach after exiting ahead of season 19 and giving his swivel chair to Gwen Stefani.

“Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon,” a source told Page Six.

Will you be watching Ariana on “The Voice?” Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over her announcement on the flip.