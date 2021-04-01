Bossip Video

Beyond his career as a rapper, Freddie Gibbs is known for his antics on social media–and it turns out he’s been doing even more trolling than fans ever knew prior.

In a new interview with GQ, the rapper revealed that he uses burner accounts on Instagram to taunt his fellow rappers in their comments section.

“N****s become irrelevant because they stop learning and being sponges to the game,” Gibbs told the publication, admitting that he spends time online studying his rapping peers. “I eat, sleep, and breathe this s**t, every day. I’m looking at what everybody’s doing. I’m getting on fake Instagram pages leaving comments like, ‘That s**t is wack.’ I’m doing all kinds of bulls**t, taunting people.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to most of Gibbs’ followers that he has more than one IG account. Just last year, he was kicked off of the platform, saying that the temporary ban was the “end of an era.” A few weeks later, Gangsta Gibbs explained what led to his Instagram ban during an appearance on Desus and Mero.

“They said I’m an excessive bully, they said I put too much nudity and sexual behavior, but really they say I’m bullying n****s, that’s what I get flagged for every day. So I’m like, ‘Who the f**k am I bullying?’”

Turns out, he’s bullying a lot of folks–just not on his main Instagram account. But it’s all in good fun.

Further along in the interview, the Alfredo rapper gushed about his love for Hip-Hop and how he almost treats it like a sport:

“I really look at this as athletics and I want to be the most athletic rapper on the beat,” he says. “I want to move in and out of the pocket. I don’t want to just rap in the same cadence the whole way—especially when I get on a song with a n-**a.”