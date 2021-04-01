Bossip Video

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette Robinson just expanded their family.

Robinson gave birth to the couple’s second child, a boy named Able Phineas, on March 25.

Odom Jr. shared multiple photos on Instagram showing the newborn meeting the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Lucille. He also shared a flick of Able in Robinson’s arms while he stands behind her.

“More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away,” he captioned the photos. “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.”

Back in November, the actors shared the news with fans that they had another baby on the way and revealed it would be a boy at the same time.

“Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too,” he wrote in the announcement, alluding to the results of the election along with their new little one on the way. “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! …We’ll make it right for you.”