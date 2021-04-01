Bossip Video

Saweetie is speaking on the rumors surrounding TMZ’s leaked elevator footage, which shows a physical altercation between her and her ex-boyfriend, Quavo.

Last week, Quavo and Saweetie went public with the news they had broken up. This came after Saweetie’s appearance on Justin Laboy’s Revolt TV show, Respectfully Justin, where relationships were the main topic of discussion. In the aftermath, the former couple had a back and forth on Twitter, where both seemed to be done with each other and alluded to the idea that a reconciliation was nowhere in the future.

A few days ago, after the dust settled, TMZ released footage of a physical altercation that took place between Quavo and Saweetie. The video shows an intense struggle for possession of a Call Of Duty case, which results in Saweetie landing on the ground. Since the video dropped, both sides have been quiet, causing social media to speculate and throw out baseless assumptions and opinions. Now, courtesy of TMZ, Saweetie has broken her silence and is finally speaking out on the situation.

Saweetie tells us, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

As for the other hurdles … when the two split last month, Saweetie accused Quavo, very publicly, of cheating. Quavo replied to the allegations with a tweet that read, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

The Los Angeles police department has stated they want to interview both Quavo and Saweetie about the incident. With each of them moving on, we doubt they will further drag out the situation–but hopefully, they can both find peace separately.