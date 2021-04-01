Bossip Video

Awww! Jeannie Mai and her rapper lover Jeezy were married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27 and now Vogue has exclusively shared their wedding photos and details.

The fresh bride tells Vogue the ceremony took place in the open garden at the couple’s home against a backdrop of magnolia, birch, and maple trees—a setting that was both intimate and familial.

“Everywhere you went, there were tall glass candles lighting your path,” Jeannie says. “And, we had a live band, Trap Jazz, perform our favorite songs.”

In March 2020, the couple was forced to cancel a planned trip to Vietnam, where unbeknownst to Jeannie, Jeezy had planned to propose. Instead, he put together a special quarantine Vietnam-themed date night, in honor of her home country, at his house in Los Angeles that ended with him popping the question in front of the fireplace. She said, “Yes!”

Originally, Jeannie and Jeezy wanted to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France, Jeannie told Vogue but life plans changed which she says they’re completely fine with.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate, but we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

See more photos from Jeannie and Jeezy’s intimate wedding ceremony below. For more visit Vogue HERE.