Bye “all-boys club” of comedy!

All Def, the largest Black-owned digital publisher on YouTube and Facebook, is launching All Def Women, a comedy channel created for and by women. The launch comes on the heels of the influx of Black women comediennes, emerging and traditional, who are taking the reins to help change the narrative of comedy being exclusively male while pushing for more female representation in this genre.

At the helm of All Def Women are Black female leaders, Megan “MegScoop” Thomas, Head of Production of All Def, and BOSSIP on WEtv, alumna Cynthia LuCiette, Creative Director of All Def Women.

Both ladies recently chatted with ESSENCE about AllDefWomen and stressed the importance of having a fully female comedy channel. While several spaces including the music industry have diversified, the comedy space is still mostly male-centric and according to the All Def Women heads, it’s time for a change.

“There’s just a uniqueness that comes from a woman’s perspective about different things in our life that nobody else, who’s not a woman, to really understand, and be authentic voices where All Def is known for,” said Thomas. “That’s why our comedy stands out. That’s why people love it.” “The comedy industry needs to catch up to the music industry. We’ve seen women hit the mic in the hip-hop industry within the last three years. It’s been dope to see a lot of female rappers dominate the charts. Yet for the women side of comedy, I don’t think we’ve really seen that flood in that equality yet,” LuCiette added.

All Def Women will launch with five original programs including Comedy Bars, Check The Chat, Momfessions, The Touch-Up, and more with exclusive content from creators including Tahiry, B. Simone, Ty Davis, Kanisha Buss, Joncea Dixon, Keysha E., Kamira White, Kelli H. Zaria, Roxxy Haze, Angel Tanksley, Tocahontas, LouLou Gonzalez, Angelina Spicer, Everything Elz, Sabrina Smith and more.

Check out All Def Women’s Programming slate below.

COMEDY BARS- Each episode two unfiltered and brave female comedians compete in a head-to-head rap battle where the funniest bars win!

CHECK THE CHAT- A pop culture show with celebrity news and interviews hosted by Cynthia LuCiette.

MOMFESSIONS- Each episode a mother does a confession-style rant about a recent struggle, a classic story or funny memory from raising their child. These 3-5 minute videos are a hilarious and raw look at being a mom! This is a safe space for parents to relate and share!

THE TOUCH UP – Host MegScoop has “girl talk” with women influencers and celebrities while doing makeup.

KANISHA VS. JONCEA – Comedians Kanisha Buss and Joncea Dixon go head-to-head on this hilarious challenge-style competition show.

To celebrate the launch of All Def Women, MegScoop and Cynthia hosted a live launch Thursday that included chats with comediennes and previews of what’s to come.

Check it out below.