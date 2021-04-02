“Them” Actresses Shahadi Wright Joseph And Melody Hurd Talk About Encountering Racism For The First Time Onscreen [VIDEO]

Are you excited for Amazon Studios new horror anthology series “Them”?

BOSSIP Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with young actresses Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd about their roles in “Them”. Shahadi said the horror element made the job a little easier for them as actors. She also talked about how she hasn’t experienced the level of blatant racism depicted in the series and how it was her first time dealing with the subject so the show helped her grow as an actor. Melody Hurd said the show was a little scary filming but she loves horror and watches scary movies all the time. Melody also agreed that racism is pretty terrifying but says she hasn’t experienced it.

Shahadi also spoke about how young Black Hollywood has been a circle of total love and support, citing her friendship with fellow “Lion King cub” Lexie Underwood. Shahadi also said she doesn’t want to get pigeonholed into one genre so she’d love to do a drama next but said she would be open to doing more horror in the future. Speaking about future potential co-stars Melody said she would love to work with The Rock, Shahadi said she’d love to work with Octavia Spencer and Regina King.

Watch the full interview below:

“Them” premieres on Prime Video (Amazon Studios) April 9th.