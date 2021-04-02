Bossip Video

If you care…

Thursday while most of the world was focused on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s wedding news, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a photo of her hands, one of which was adorned with an enormous ring…

Khloe seemed to allude the image was all about showing off her Easter pastel’d nail tips, captioning the photo: 💜💛🧡💚💙

But Tristan drew nearly 7,000 likes with his comment which featured two sets of inquiring eyes, two heart eye emojis and two diamonds: 👀👀😍😍💎💎

The on-again, off-again, on-again couple seemed to fuel rumors that they’ve not only reconciled but are headed toward the altar, but according to Page Six reports, neither the ring nor the tease tactics employed by Kardashian and Thompson are new.

The publication noted that Kardashian was first photographed wearing the rock back in December sparking engagement speculation…

A quick scan of Khloe’s gram will reveal the ring’s numerous appearances.

Khloe’s been flaunting her finger jewel along with her bawwwwdy for the whole month of March.

Apparently it pairs well with her new Good Swim bikinis and cover ups

Tristan showed love on these shots as well.

Bling Bling

Khloe loves using it as an asset accessory… fr fr.

A source told PEOPLE last year that the two stars were quietly rekindling their relationship after Khloe invited Tristan to stay with her and their daughter True during the quarantine lockdown.

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the source shared at the time.

Last year at Khloe’s 36th birthday, the shining starlet wore what appeared to be a huge diamond-encrusted ring similar to the photos that have recently surfaced, but the Kardashian camp was quick to shut down the rumors.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes,” an insider told E! News. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”

The source continued, “Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change. She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True.”

Anyway, congratulations to her on her ring, engagement or not, it’s nice and clearly it’s a gift from Tristan the way he is making such a point of egging on the trolling. If she’s happy at the circus, why worry try and shut it down, right?! Happy Easter y’all.