The Duke of Hastings is officially out and people are downright displeased, your grace.

After making people “burn for him” and successfully searing skivvies, British bae Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2 of the hit Shondaland show “Bridgerton.” The news was confirmed by numerous sources including scandalous secret spreader Lady Whistledown who wrote;

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Lady Whistledown also confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor a.k.a. Daphne Bridgerton will be back for season 2.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Damn, you Whistledown! *cries into high-society handkerchief*

Regé himself also confirmed that the show based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels shall be without him portraying the D-dropping Duke. He called it the “ride of a lifetime.”

There’s a pun right there that we’ll leave alone, for now.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke,” wrote the actor. “Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫

He also previously told Variety that his character had a one-season arc, which was something he was completely fine with.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” said Page recounting early conversations with Shondaland producers, who approached him about the role of Simon after “For the People” wrapped up. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

[…] “I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he said. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Hmmmph. We guessssssss, your grace.

“Bridgerton” EP Shonda Rhimes told fans on Instagram that “the Duke is never gone” while encouraging them to binge season one.

As previously reported season two will be based on book two in the Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me and focus on Daphne Bridgerton’s brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton who was seen pining after his opera singer lover whom he could never marry.

With that in mind, we’re quite certain that pantaloons will be pounded to high-society smithereens, AGAIN, but unfortunately, the smoldering Duke won’t be doing the pounding.

Will YOU be watching season 2 of “Bridgerton” without The Duke of Hastings???