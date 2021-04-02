Bossip Video

This is how you help the people fight against injustice.

Last week we reported on the arrest of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon for simply knocking on Republican governor Brian Kemp‘s door as he was signing a bill that would make it more difficult to vote in the Peach State. The new legislation is a reaction to “The Big Lie” that Donald Trump told people about “massive voter fraud”. The “fraud” that wouldn’t exist or even be mentioned by a single GOP bootlicker if he had won the 2020 election.

Over the past week, Fortune 500 corporations like Coca-Cola, Delta, and now Major League Baseball are weighing on the oppressive legislation. According to ESPN, the MLB has now pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta in opposition to the bill. Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. has released a statement laying out the league’s position:

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1378059762017910784

To be clear, the “among others” part of this statement includes the current President of the United States, Joe Biden. During an interview on Wednesday, Biden said that he “strongly supports” pulling the game from A-T-L and described the law as “Jim Crow on steroids”. If the MLB has made anything abundantly clear over the past few years it’s that they want absolutely nothing to do with steroids…anymore.

At this time there is no information about where the game will be held. Again, we can’t stress this enough, ALL of this is happening because of Donald Trump. The Republican Party is still swinging from his shriveled septuagenarian sack like Donkey Kong and ultimately it will cost them a lot going forward.

We love to see it. If you want more information on this restrictive bill, we highly suggest you read it HERE.