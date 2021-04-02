Bossip Video

Oh it’s LIT!

After years of internet buzz, Netflix finally gave us a glimpse at long-awaited Anime series “Yasuke” starring LaKeith Stanfield as the first African Samurai warrior who’d rather not choose violence but does in the impressive teaser trailer you can below:

The tale is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic where Yasuke–the greatest ronin never known–struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

“The stuff that I tend to make I consider gateway anime,” said creator LeSean Thomas in an exclusive interview with EW. “These are projects that have a combination of ingredients that you wouldn’t normally get from the Japanese industry because of the history, the regional differences, and our cultural approaches. There are people who I’m pretty sure will say something like, ‘Well, I’m not really into anime but, man, it has LaKeith,’ or, ‘Wow! Flying Lotus. I want to check that out.'”

“Yasuke” is created by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) who also serves as executive producer and director, revered Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen), with director and animator Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) responsible for character designs, music by Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus and award-winning actor LaKeith Stanfield serving as executive producer and the voice of Yasuke.

“Yasuke” launches globally on April 29.