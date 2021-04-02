“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: The Cast Reflects On How The Show Changed Their Lives [VIDEO]

It may be a wrap for this season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” but OWN is giving us a special behind-the-scenes look with the cast this Saturday.

The episode promises to go behind-the-scenes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville with never-before-seen footage, as the cast and producers reveal the juicy details behind some of the most legendary cast conflicts and expose the untold story of how the series began. We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode where the cast reflects on how the show has changed their lives. Check it out below:

Remember when this show started? We do! Who had any idea that this show set in Huntsville would become one of OWN’s most popular shows? All these years later and all of the couples have been tested, some to emerge stronger and others… Well you know… Now Mel and Martell are divorced, LaTisha is really stepping out of her comfort zone, Kimmi and Maurice have successfully blended their family, Marsau has been forced to find common ground with his mother-in-law and we even got a new cast member — hi Destiny! What were some of your favorite “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” moments?

Behind the Scenes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturday 4/3 at 9PM EST on OWN

Will You Be Watching