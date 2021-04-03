Bossip Video

LeBron James is picking up where Michael Jordan left off in the sequel to his massively successful 1996 basketball comedy, Space Jam.

A new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped on Saturday, and just like the original, the film stars the Lakers baller playing a fictional version of himself. Director Malcolm D. Lee has called the sequel “a better movie” than the 1996 original, so the bar is already set incredibly high.

The film follows LeBron and his tech-savvy son Dom, played by Cedric Joe, trapped in a “Server-verse” at the hands of a humanoid named Al G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. Other stars in the cast include Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ceyair Wright, and Harper Leigh Alexander. Of course, classic Looney Tunes characterrs including Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Daffy Duck, and Lola Bunny are also set to appear.

As for the highly-anticipated NBA cameos, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Diana Taurasi, and Chiney Ogwumike, have all been confirmed, but that list is sure to grow once the move makes it’s way into theaters.