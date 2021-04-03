Bossip Video

Here we go again with these shady muthaf***as.

The Chicago Police Department is once again under intense scrutiny following the shooting death of a very young child. 13-year-old Adam Toledo was gunned down early Monday morning in what police are describing as an “armed confrontation”. The details surrounding the killing are suspicious to say the very least.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, last Friday, Adam’s family had filed an official missing person report. Saturday, local detectives announced that he had been returned home safely. Not even 48 hours later police killed him. The story is that officers responded to gunshots around 2:30 am when they found Adam and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. in an alley. That’s when police say he allegedly fled the scene and was chased by an officer and shot in the chest behind Farragut Career Academy High School. Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, says that she wasn’t made aware that Adam was killed until, wait for it…Wednesday. She also said that she doesn’t know Ruben Roman nor had her son ever been in trouble with the law. She did relay that she spent all day Sunday with Adam and that he also spent time with his girlfriend later that evening. Neither have any idea where he went in the hours before he was killed.

“He was a little boy. Obviously he was going to get scared. Why did he [shoot] at him if they’re other ways?” she said.

Cops say that a firearm was recovered at the scene and released a photo of said weapon. The public was not made aware of Adam’s identity nor age until Thursday. As you can see, transparency is not anywhere near the top of CPD’s list of priorities, and the lack of such makes anything they say that much more side-eye-worthy when you factor in their history of lies and bloodlust behavior.

“I haven’t heard nothing from the police department. They haven’t reached out to me,” Elizabeth Toledo said. “ … I am kind of upset because I want to know what happened.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released the following statement:

“COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation of a Chicago Police Officer’s fatal shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo,” the agency said in a statement Friday. “COPA’s General Counsel concluded that the Juvenile Court Act does not bar publication of the body worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”