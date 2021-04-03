Bossip Video

We’re sad to report that rap icon DMX has reportedly suffered a drug overdose Friday night and is currently in the hospital. This news has been confirmed by multiple sources as well as TMZ, which shares that the rapper’s prognosis is not good.

Sources close to the rapper reportedly shared with TMZ that the OD occurred at his home at around 11 PM. Reportedly, the overdose triggered a heart attack. In addition, BOSSIP sources say that it took over an hour to resuscitate the rapper, leaving him brain-damaged.

The Ruff Ryders legend was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit. TMZ was told he has “some brain activity.” Another source says he’s in a “vegetative state.” At this time, doctors have cautioned he may not make it. So far, DMX’s family has not confirmed the news directly.

For decades, DMX has been vocal about his struggles with sobriety. He recently made a prayer pledge to put his family and sobriety first, checking into a rehab facility in October of 2019. In 2017 he canceled shows in California in order to check into a rehab facility located in New England.

We’re sending prayers up for DMX, his family, friends, and the entire Ruff Ryders crew. We hope he turns around, fast.