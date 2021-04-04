Bossip Video

As DMX remains hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose, he’s being flooded with love and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

As previously reported DMX’s 25-year attorney Murray Richman confirmed that X, 50, is still on life support after initially saying that the Ruff Ryders rapper was “breathing on his own.”

He added to PIX11 News that DMX, who likens to a son, is still in “grave condition” and “surrounded by family.”

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

In addition to Richman issuing an update, DMX’s official rep released a statement to TMZ thanking fans for their prayers. Dubbing him a “warrior”, X’s representative called his current condition a “road he must conquer.”

“Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

Celebrities including Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, and LL Cool J are flooding social media with well-wishes for DMX, and the phrase “Pray For DMX” is continuing to trend on Twitter.

X, who’s been open about his struggles with sobriety and has had multiple stints in rehab, reportedly has “some brain activity” but is believed to still be in a”vegetative state” after the Friday night incident.

After completing rehab in 2019, X told fans during a Las Vegas concert that it’s never too late for redemption.

“When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s-t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”

God bless DMX. Wishing him a speedy recovery!