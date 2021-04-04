Bossip Video

Following the release of the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, it was revealed that Zendaya will be the voice of Lola Bunny in the film.

On Saturday, April 3, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Malcolm & Marie star is set to voice the fan-favorite character Lola Bunny alongside LeBron James in the Space Jam sequel. This comes after some controversy surrounding the differences between the Lola Bunny character everyone remembers versus the version they’re introducing in A New Legacy.

The film’s director, Malcolm D. Lee, wants to introduce a more “fully realized” character to the franchise in contrast to the original Space Jam, in which Lola was more sexualized than she needed to be.

“Lola was not politically correct,” Lee previously told EW. “This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.”

Zendaya was pretty excited for the big news to come out, posting about her involvement in the movie onto herr Instagram Story on Saturday. She uploaded a photo of a Lola Bunny Space Jam poster before posting a photo of herself dressed in basketball attire as a little girl. “Cinematic parallels,” she joked.

