Following the release of the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, it was revealed that Zendaya will be the voice of Lola Bunny in the film.

On Saturday, April 3, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Malcolm & Marie star is set to voice the fan-favorite character Lola Bunny alongside LeBron James in the Space Jam sequel. This comes after some controversy surrounding the differences between the Lola Bunny character everyone remembers versus the version they’re introducing in A New Legacy.