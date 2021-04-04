Bossip Video

Three more unnamed women have come forward with disturbing claims about T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

While the couple continues to strongly deny the claims, a spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn told Page Six that three more alleged victims have retained him, saying he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the Family Hustle stars.

According to Blackburn’s spokesperson, one 20-year-old woman alleges the couple “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it” when she met them in 2010 at a nightclub in Miami. She goes on to claim that she was later taken to a hotel in South Beach, where the couple’s security allegedly took her phone, which was followed by T.I. “forcing her to take a powdered substance from his finger.”

“[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent,” the woman further claims.

Now, two different women have approached Blackburn with similar claims. One of these women is accusing T.I. and a male friend of “drugging and raping” her in a hotel in Miami on Memorial Day Weekend in 2010. As for the third victim alleges, she alleges she was “drugged… and sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida,” according to the spokesperson.

These three women join the dozens of other Blackburn clients who have already accused T.I. and Tiny of multiple allegations of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.”

In March, a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny denied all of these allegations, calling them a “shakedown.” This week, he doubled down on their former stance.