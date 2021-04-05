ICONIC

Last night’s silky spectacular Verzuz experience between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire was a Cool Water-splashed celebration of music that dazzled generations of music lovers, pulverized all shapes, sizes, and brands of panny drawls, and brought that feeling back (you know the one) for nearly 4 hours that we didn’t want to end.

Now, if you were expecting Steve Harvey to cut up in the most Steve Harviest of Steve Harvey suits, he absolutely did and stanned over the living legends who ran through five decades stone-cold smokers while dripping old-school opulence.

If you missed it, this was basically Steve Harvey the ENTIRE night:

The long-awaited battle was perfect for Easter Sunday, with both iconic groups playing a generation’s worth of timeless classics. The rounds included hits like The Isley Brothers’ “(At Your Best) You Are Love” against Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Reasons” as well as Earth, Wind, & Fire’s “Devotion” vs. The Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing.”

At one point, an extravagant fur coat appeared on us as we watched some of the smoothest Soul brothas that ever lived perform timeless classics in front of millions of viewers that included panty-launching aunties, industry tastemakers, culture-shapers, beloved brands, and celebs (like Tyrese who refuses to throw in the tile on social media).

“We’re just getting started,” said Verzuz leading up to the legendary battle. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…”

Verzuz fans can also expect a 4/20 “How High” special featuring Redman & Method Man and a Battle of the ’90s Bops between legendary R&B groups SWV and Xscape.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria on the flip.