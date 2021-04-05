Bossip Video

Taina Williams and G Herbo are almost ready to welcome their baby into the world and now everyone knows they’re having a boy, thanks to G Herbo spilling the beans early. The rapper and his lady were posted up over the weekend while celebrating Taina’s 23rd birthday with fans on IG live. As he rubbed her belly, Herbo seemed to slip the news out, confusing Taina on the clip.

“This gonna be the tough one, soon as we leave the delivery room imma smack him see how tough he is.”

Taken aback Taina responded annoyed by his comment:

“Not you on here telling my gender! Because I’m really about to punch you in your face right now.”

Yikes! G Herbo denied spilling the beans, but he was definitely trying to cover up for himself. The very next day, Taina made a formal announcement of her baby’s gender, sharing a sweet letter to her SON alongside incredible maternity photos.

To my Son,

“I can’t promise you that dark clouds will never hover over our lives or that the future will bring us many rainbows.

I can’t promise you that tomorrows will be perfect or that life will be easy..

I can promise you my everlasting devotion, my loyalty, my respect, and my unconditional love for a lifetime.

I can promise that I’ll always be here for you, to listen and to hold your hand, and I’ll always do my best to make you happy, and make you feel loved.

I can promise that I’ll see you through any crisis and pray with you, dream with you, build with you, and always cheer you on and encourage you.

I can promise that I’ll willingly be your protector, your advisor, your counselor, your mom, your friend , your everything. I promise you”

Swipe to see all of Taina’s stunning photos for her baby’s gender reveal.

This isn’t the first time Taina was beat to the punch when it comes to baby news. Back in December, the couple tried to keep news of their baby on the way under wraps, but G Herbo’s highly publicized court hearing prevented them from doing so. Herb’s lawyer revealed in court documents that Taina was 4 months pregnant at the time, spreading the baby news across the media.

Are you excited to see Taina and G Herbo welcome their baby boy?