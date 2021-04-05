Bossip Video

The Weeknd is giving back once again, this time, to the people of Ethiopia amid civil unrest in the country.

To help those affected by the ongoing crisis in his native Ethiopia, The Weeknd–full name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye–is donating $1 million.

Since November, the country has been locked in an internal conflict. This comes after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive on the region’s ruling party–the Tigray People’s Liberation–after the group took over an army base. According to the UN, fighting between the government and regional forces has cost the country thousands of lives and displaced almost two million people.

On Sunday, April 4, the “Blinding Lights” singer announced that he is partnering with World Food Program USA to provide the equivalent of two million meals to citizens of the Tigray region.