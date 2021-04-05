The Isley Brothers Keep The Groove Going With “Friends And Family” Ft. Snoop Dogg [VIDEO]

If you still haven’t recovered from Sunday night’s epic VERZUZ match (or Ron Isley’s bearded ZADDY look) you’re in luck.

The Isley Brothers have a new song and video for your listening and viewing pleasure. The brothers are back with their first new single and music video in four years and they get an assist from Snoop Dogg. Stream it HERE and check out the video below.

We love it that Kandy Isley is front and center with her man throughout the WHOLE video — we’re sure the video was shot long before VERZUZ but sis definitely knows y’all be lusting after her man. The pair have been married for 16 years. She was 28 when they wed and he was 63! She’s 35 years younger than him.

Kandy has a knack for singing too. The wife of Ron Isley is one half of the sister duo group Kim and Kandy. However, if you remember, the two siblings came onto the scene in 2001 as JS with their smash “Ice Cream” feat. Ron Isley.

Besides Kandy, the video also features singer Syleena Johnson, actresses LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, Kym Whitley, Sherri Shepherd, and more. Did you catch the cameos via ZOOM?

Congrats again to the Isleys on drawing over a million viewers to their Verzuz battle against Earth, Wind & Fire on Instagram Live and Triller!

Hopefully “Friends & Family” is a sign we’ve got a new album to look forward to from The Isley Brothers soon.

Sixty years in the game and still going strong!

Are you digging the new song? Tell us down below!